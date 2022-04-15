LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Viator Catholic Community and other Catholic churches in Las Vegas have been observing “Stations of the Cross” through lent.

St. Viator has an observance scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, and Stations of the Cross have been part of church events since March 2.

The observance is heavy with symbolism and gives context to the last events before Christ was laid in the tomb. Proceeding from station to station helps parishioners better understand the burden Christ was bearing.

“Taking up the cross means not just being willing to suffer, but being willing to suffer as he did,” according to one account. “Absorbing violence and hatred through our forgiveness and nonviolence.”

The Stations of the Cross are a 14-station Catholic devotion that commemorates Christ’s last day on Earth. Each station focuses on specific events of Christ’s last day, beginning with the condemnation:

Jesus is condemned to death Jesus takes up his Cross Jesus falls for the first time Jesus meets his Mother Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the Cross Veronica wipes the face of Jesus Jesus falls for the second time Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem Jesus falls for the third time Jesus is stripped of his garments (sometimes called the “Division of Robes”) Jesus is nailed to the Cross Jesus dies on the Cross Jesus is taken down from the Cross Jesus is laid in the tomb

Check with your church for a schedule of Easter services.