Station Casinos unveils images of new resort opening in the southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Commission approved zoning plans today for Station Casino’s proposed new resort and casino, Durango to be located on the 71- acre plot near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway.
The county approved the new development Wednesday that includes a 450-room resort with 100,000 square foot casino and other amenities.
“We thank the Clark County Commission for their support of the Durango project, “said Bob Finch, Chief Operating Officer of Station Casinos.
The gaming company shared renderings of the Durango saying the look of the new resort was ‘inspired by the warm colors and vibrant landscapes of the desert.’ The ’boutique gaming’ property will also offer the following:
- Hotel tower with over 200 guest rooms and suites
- Restaurant space and bars
- Food court that will feature favorite local restaurants
- Race and sportsbook
- Pool
- Event lawn
- Meeting and convention space
- Electric vehicle charging stations
The Durango, A Station Casinos Resortis expected to break ground in early 2022.