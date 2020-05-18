Station Casinos to use thermal scanners on guests, employees once it reopens properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not only will Station Casinos test all of its employees for COVID-19, it plans to use thermal scanners on guests, employees once it reopens properties.

The company announced Monday its health and safety plan for reopening to the public which includes the following protocols:

All team members will be required to undergo FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing prior to returning to work, and will be tested at regular intervals thereafter.

State-of-the-art thermal scanners will be installed at all guest and team member entrances at all resort properties.

All team members will be required to wear PPE consistent with health authority guidelines and masks will be available to guests upon entering the property.

Touch-free hand sanitizing stations will be installed throughout the property.

Enhanced cleaning technologies, such as electrostatic sprayers and hospital-grade disinfectants, will be utilized throughout the property.

The visibility and frequency of cleaning will be significantly increased throughout the public and non-public areas of the property.

And all team members will receive rigorous training on the Company’s new health and cleanliness standards and protocols.

“When our guests walk through our reopened doors, we want them to know that their health and safety is our first priority,” said Station Casinos President Richard J. Haskins. “At the same time, we also want our team members to know that these changes will help safeguard their health as well, whether interacting with guests or each other.”

As previously announced, the Station Casinos will be reopen its properties in phases. First to reopen will be its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties. The company will assess the performance of those first-to-reopen properties before reopening its Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho properties.