Station Casinos to offer regular pay to bar workers during closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Starting Friday night at 11:59 p.m., bars across Clark County will be forced to temporarily close, due to Governor Sisolak’s latest COVID-19 directive. Station Casinos is doing what it can to lessen the blow for bar workers.

Station Casinos announced it will continue to offer regular pay and health benefits to all of its affected hourly and salaried full-time employees. The pay will be equal to each employee’s average pay rate since reopening.

Station Casinos says managers will be in touch with the employees if they are impacted.