Station Casinos to layoff some of its workforce because of state-mandated closure of casinos due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos says it is laying off some of its workforce, and it’s all because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the letter sent to employees Friday, “when we are permitted to reopen, we don’t know what business will look like.” So the company says it was “forced to make some difficult decisions that will impact a portion of our workforce.”

Earlier this week, Governor Steve Sisolak extended the state-mandated closure of non-essential businesses to May 15.

The letter from Station Casinos says when it reopens it will reopen in phases, so not all of the hotels/casinos will open at the same time.

Station’s says it plans to reopen the following properties first:

Red Rock

Green Valley Ranch

Santa Fe

Boulder Station

Palace Station

Sunset Station

Station Casinos says it will also open the properties in its Wildfire division. As for the Palms, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, and Texas Station, those properties will reopen once Station Casinos has had a chance to review how the casino business is performing in a post-COVID-19 world.

Most of the reduction in staff will be to the properties that are not reopening in the initial phase.

Full-time members who are laid off will be paid through May 16. Their medical, dental, and vision insurance will be extended through Sept. 30, 2020.

Stations Casino says, “This has been the most challenging and painful situation in our company’s history. We are hopeful though that Las Vegas will rebound swiftly and allow us to rehire many of our valued team members when we emerge on the other side of this crisis.”