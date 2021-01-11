Station Casinos to hold ‘The Hottest Jobs’ casting call to fill 2021 pool season positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those interested in working during the 2021 pool season can attend in-person casting calls to fill positions at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch pools.

Casting calls for both resort properties will be held inside the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on ballroom level Veranda D, E starting on Jan. 19.

The 2021 pool season is set to return in March.

The HOTTEST jobs of this summer have arrived! ☀️🙌



For more info 👇https://t.co/iH3BerXyVT — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 9, 2021

Auditions will be held for the following positions:

VIP attendants

Cabana hosts

Bartenders

Bar porters

Lifeguards

Pool ambassadors

Sprinters

The property says interested applicants must apply online StationCasinosJobs.com before bringing their resume to a casting call. They also state in the audition announcement that swimsuit attire, sneakers and a mask will be required for the socially distant in-person casting.

CASTING CALL SCHEDULE

Jan. 19 through 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 19 (VIP Attendants and Cabana Hosts)

Jan. 20 (Bartenders & Bar Porters)

Jan. 21 (Lifeguards, Pool Ambassadors, Sprinters)

Interested in working at our pool this summer? Learn more about our upcoming casting calls for the 2021 pool season 👇https://t.co/9dSf4bIY1G — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) January 7, 2021

Station Casinos notes that it is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or protected veteran status.