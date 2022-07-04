LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos will be organizing several fireworks spectaculars with the help of Fireworks by Grucci Monday night.

This Fourth of July, six Station Casinos properties will be participating in the show.

Joe Yalda, Vice President of Guest Experience at Red Rock Casino, said the preparation took months of planning.

“The best thing about Station Casinos is our team and they always put together these awesome ideas that are community forward, and that’s our big thing,” Yalda said. “We believe in the guest experience and we believe in Las Vegas, so to put this on for the whole city is something that’s very special to us and something we’re very proud to do for the community.”

Station Casinos will have a synchronized fireworks playlist with the entire fireworks show running over 20 minutes in length. Both Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch will host a firework viewing party from each resort’s main pool starting at 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Station, Palace Station, and Santa Fe Station will offer fireworks viewing areas in their parking lots for free.

If you aren’t able to watch the show in person, it will be live-streamed on Station Casinos’ social media sites. Tickets for the event vary: it starts at $10 per ticket for guests two to 11 years old and $25 for guests 12 and older.

The fireworks show will shoot up from the top of each casino’s parking garage at 9 p.m.