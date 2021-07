LAS VEGAS(KLAS) — A long-awaited resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley is finally moving forward.

Station Casinos shared details on the company’s earnings call Wednesday.

The 71-acre plot is located near South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway. It’s expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

The complex will have 2,000 slot machines, 40 table games, more than 200 hotel rooms, and four restaurants.

Stations is also planning a resort in Skye Canyon in the far northwest.