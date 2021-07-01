Station Casinos marks 45 years in Las Vegas with special firework celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos celebrated 45 years in Las Vegas Thursday with a special firework event at its original location, Palace Station.

“It’s our birthday, you guys!” Station Casinos employee Christal Thomas exclaimed during the party. “It’s our birthday!”

Station Casinos broke ground near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive on July 1, 1976. Back then, the location was simply dubbed “The Casino.”

The property then became “Bingo Palace,” before adopting the name “Palace Station” in November 1983.

“When you come here, you really do feel like you’re at home,” said Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experience at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

Yalda told 8 News Now Station Casinos founder, Frank Fertitta Junior, hoped to cater to and represent the local Las Vegas community.

“When you come to a city like Las Vegas, there is a magnetic pull to our properties,” Yalda added, “because there is such a community outreach.”

Station Casinos is not just in Las Vegas for the natives, it also touts an essence of family, according to employees and sisters Christal Thomas and Lotoya Grant.

“They deal with the team members as an individual,” Thomas shared. “We’re not just numbers.”

Though this once small company has grown into a city staple, those part of it hope the continued connection to their roots will help them mark many more years to come.

“We’re excited to just enjoy this time right now with Stations,” Thomas concluded.

Station Casinos will also hold two firework events at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Sunday, July 4.

For more information, click here.