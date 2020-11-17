Station Casinos launch cyber sale at Las Vegas properties, ‘StaCation’ packages available through March 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos is offering locals a special deal to stay at their Las Vegas Properties. The “StaCation” packages are available through March 2021, allowing locals to enjoy a local getaway.
Stations Casinos is launching the ultimate “StaCation” (pronounced stay-cation) cyber sale for locals looking to treat themselves to a relaxing change of scenery close to home this holiday season.
Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, locals can visit this exclusively online sale using code: LOCCS20 to automatically waive resort fees.
Please visit the website of the property you desire to stay at for specific terms and conditions.
Guests looking to upgrade their experience can receive 50% off room suites at the time of booking, valid for stays through March 31, 2021.
The properties will offer an array of hotel and resort amenities to enjoy at their staycation destinations in the Las Vegas Valley, from gaming, dine-in restaurants, pampering spa and salon services, and more.
Locals can stay and play at their favorite Station Casinos properties with this offer, including Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station.
This holiday season, Station Casinos is offerings locals festive experiences:
- Merry Crimson at Red Rock Resort: launching on Friday, Nov. 27, Merry Crimson at Red Rock Resort is a festive indoor and outdoor poolside lounge and terrace that will deck the halls with an extravagant display of over-the-top holiday décor. The pop-up holiday bar is perfect for guests 21 years and over, looking to jingle and mingle in comfortable and spacious lounge seating inside, outdoors at private cabanas, or by fire pits perfect for making s’mores. Merry Crimson will also offer a Naughty or Nice cocktail list featuring the most Instagrammable cocktails outside of the North Pole, a Merry Hour, holiday-inspired desserts and treats, a live DJ playing an upbeat mix of top 40, holiday carols and nostalgic hits; and more. To learn more about Merry Crimson, visit here.
- Weekend Brunch at Osteria Fiorella at Red Rock Resort: From celebrated James Beard award-winning Chef Marc Vetri, guests are able to satisfy weekend cravings at Osteria Fiorella at Red Rock Casino with the recent debut of Weekend Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Osteria Fiorella’s weekend brunch features a selection of rustic Italian brunch offerings, pastry delights, pizzas made in a wood-burning oven, hand-made pasta dishes, signature spirits perfect for day drinking, and more. To learn more about Weekend Brunch at Osteria Fiorella, visit here.
- Tailgate Social at Palace Station: primed to be the top sports bar destination in Las Vegas for sports fans, Tailgate Social at Palace Station is set to open its doors on Friday, Nov. 20 just in time for the professional football playoff push and during college football’s march to the national championship. Tailgate Social will feature over 30 high definition TVs and an enveloping sound system that will make guests feel like they’re at the game and scored the best seat in the house. The sports bar will also offer a wide-variety and value-friendly menu of elevated bar favorites, including hickory-smoked baby back ribs, a build-your-own burger, or jumbo hot dog with a multitude of mix-and-match options, fresh, out-of-the-oven pizzas, or made-to-order guacamole — all for off-Strip prices. Along with signature cocktails, the menu will also showcase hard-to-find brews and domestic favorites. To learn more about Tailgate Social at Palace Station, visit here.
- The Bake Shop at Red Rock: for locals looking for baked goodies for those on Santa’s Nice List this holiday season, The Bake Shop at Red Rock is the ultimate go-to neighborhood bakery for scratch-made treats. The Bake Shop at Red Rock recently introduced an all-new online cake ordering system that brings Instagram-worthy sweet dreams to life. The new online order form allows guests to work directly with the talented team of innovative bakers to craft fully customizable and stunning, scratch-made cakes for convenient pick-up. In addition to cakes, The Bake Shop at Red Rock also offers an array of treats including fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies, pastries, cupcakes, and more for holiday gifting and gatherings. To learn more about The Bake Shop at Red Rock, visit here.