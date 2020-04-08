Station Casinos extends pay, health benefits for full-time employees through May 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos will extend regular pay and health benefits for its full-time employees through May 15, according to an internal memo obtained by 8 News Now.

This applies to full-time hourly and salaried employees, as well as part-time employees who were converted to full-time in March.

The move came after Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the closure of non-essential business through April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move the company supports.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of our team members, guests and the entire Las Vegas community, and we wholeheartedly support that decision by the governor,” the memo reads in part.

In the memo, the company thanked its employees for their commitment and understanding.