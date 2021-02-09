Station Casinos expands ‘Focus on Family’ initiative by adding free medical option for all team member

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos is continuing its ‘Focus on Family’ initiative, which was major companywide changes to the company’s benefits programs, including offering free medical benefits for most team members and their families. Under the initiative, Station Casinos is also offering a company-paid retirement plan, along with family health centers free to team members and their families.

The memo sent to staff on Tuesday announces further changes to the Company’s Focus on Family initiative that centers on enhancing the long-term health, safety, well-being, and financial security of Station’s team members and their families.

Station’s says it also recently expanded the free medical option for all its employees (plus families) who are making less than $100,000. And just this week, Station Casino said it rolled out its Pay for Performance initiative, which will provide over $10,000,000 of pay adjustments and increases to the great benefit of the vast majority of its employees.

A few highlights of what Station Casinos has accomplished to date is as follow:

Paid Team Members 100% of pay throughout the closure, including full medical, dental, and vision.

Offered free medical, dental, and health benefits to all of our team members making less than $100,000 per year. This affects over 98 percent of our workforce.

Opened two medical centers with free office visits, free generic Rx, and labs for team members and their families.

Implemented pay for performance and competitive rate adjustments totaling over $10,000,000, which will positively impact the vast majority of our team members.

Contributed over $8.6 million to our team members’ 401(k) retirement program.