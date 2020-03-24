Station Casinos donate 120 pallets of food to local charities, open their heart to community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To help the Las Vegas community during recent property closures in response to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Station Casinos donated over 120 pallets of food from ten valley properties to Three Square Food Bank yesterday and throughout the weekend.

In a Facebook post published Tuesday afternoon, the company stated, “Doors closed, hearts open for our community,” referring to the delivery of nutritious food that will be further distributed to individuals and families in need.



Station Casinos donated over 200 gallons of milk and an assortment of bakery items including brownies, cakes, pies and more to various local charities including The Salvation Army and Veterans Village.

In addition to its direct food donations to Three Square, Station Casinos also partnered with the charity to distribute food at its Sunset Station, Boulder Station and Palace Station parking lots to those in need. For more information please visit the Three Square website.

Station Casinos is showing their commitment to a “Doors Closed, Hearts Open” philosophy as they serve the Las Vegas community.

To our guests. pic.twitter.com/u3yzC7Wgse — Station Casinos in Las Vegas (@stationcasinos) March 18, 2020

The company also recently announced that despite the statewide mandated closure of its properties, Station Casinos will continue to offer regular pay and health benefits to all of its hourly and salaried full-time team members through April 30, 2020.