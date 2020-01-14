Station Casinos debuts 2020 room renovation; Red Rock & Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos were prepared for the new year with an array of room renovations at its Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort & Spa locations.

Guests checking into the AAA Four Diamond-rated Las Vegas and Henderson destinations will now be able to enjoy an all-new look and feel of the refreshed hotel rooms and enhanced suites.

Guests visiting the Las Vegas and Henderson resorts are invited to experience the new rooms, including:

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

More than 700 deluxe king and deluxe double queen rooms and 55 signature suites on the property are newly renovated and have been transformed into modern, desert oasis-inspired getaways ranging up to 2,065-square-feet.

Each offers stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip, Red Rock Canyon, and the Sandbar Pool area.

Upon entry into the tower, guests will be greeted by cloud-like chandeliers in the corridors, each offering reflections and colors resembling the orange and red tones of the desert morning sun.

Each room features a bright and airy ambiance with a loft-like feel, complete with polished materials that each pay tribute to the existing surroundings from the Las Vegas Valley to Red Rock Canyon.

Guests will be able to enjoy the picturesque views and experience new amenities, such as a 65-inch high definition TV, RFID room key technology, and expanded WIFI coverage, as well as a pull-out sleeper sofa available in its Signature Suites.

Red Rock Resort opened in April 2006 and has earned numerous local and national accolades including being named to Conde Nast magazine’s Hot List of the world’s top new hotels and annual recognition by AAA as a four-diamond rated resort.

In honor of its all-new experience, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa kicked off the new year with its “New Year, New Room” package. Guests can redeem the special offer, featuring $50 food and beverage credit per stay, by using the code NEWYEARNEWROOM on mobile or NYNEWROOM online.

Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort & Spa

Both The Strip and Presidential Suites have been recently renovated, ranging up to 2,750-square-feet. Each offers spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip, an eight-acre backyard pool area, and the 35,000-square-foot spa and salon.

The Strip Suite boasts 2,000-square-feet and features one bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathrooms with optional petite suite connector available.

The living space features a light and airy open concept and embodies neutral tones throughout the space including a comfortable white sofa accompanied by coffee and sofa tables.

In addition, guests can enjoy the suite’s butler kitchen, bar, six-person dining table, a 50-inch high definition TV, and an outdoor terrace that overlooks both the backyard pool area and Las Vegas Strip.

The Presidential Suite features over 2,500-square-feet and derives its experiential aesthetic from the creative and colorful emotion of a well-procured art gallery.

Showcasing one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathrooms with an optional mini-suite connector available, guests will be able to enjoy a sensory experience through the suite’s impressive artwork found throughout the room.

In addition, guests can enjoy the suite’s spacious entertainment area featuring a sophisticated glass foosball table, three televisions including a 65-inch high definition TV and two 50-inch high definition TVs with an integrated music system and upgraded surround sound, bar, and a large outdoor terrace that overlooks the backyard pool area.

The Presidential Suite offers the perfect array of luxury, allowing guests to relax in style during any escape to the Henderson-based resort.

Green Valley Ranch Resort opened in December 2001 and is the first boutique luxury resort built off the Las Vegas Strip with nearly 500 rooms and suites, a 35,000-square-foot spa and salon, a full array of gaming and entertainment and several restaurants and bars.

As the “star” of the popular Discovery Channel reality program “American Casino” for three years, millions of viewers had the opportunity to experience everything Green Valley Ranch Resort has to offer as they followed executives from the property to catch a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a luxury resort.