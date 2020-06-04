Station Casinos count down to 12:01 a.m. reopening on social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many of the Las Vegas Strip resorts are waiting til morning to open their doors, but Station Casinos have been fueling the excitement on social media for their properties, which are counting down to 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Santa Fe Station posted this video to orient customers to some of the safety checks and conveniences that have been added to help combat the spread of COVID-19:

1️⃣2️⃣:0️⃣1️⃣ AM tonight.



Set your alarms. It's opening night. pic.twitter.com/S52ucrjjfP — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 4, 2020

Hand sanitizers, social distancing and thermal scanners are prominent as customers enter.

At Palace Station, a nod to the reason people are coming — to gamble. New slots are on display in this Twitter post:

First look at these gems 👀 pic.twitter.com/eszbeAT66Q — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 4, 2020

And Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa reminds us that employees are happy to be back to work.