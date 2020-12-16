Station Casinos celebrates grand opening of on-site medical centers at two properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos celebrated the grand opening of on-site medical facilities at two properties for all of its team members. While the locations weren’t built as a response to the pandemic, the company says they are happy to help their team during a year when healthcare is so important.

One of those facilities opened at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, where team members and healthcare professionals were on hand to cut the red ribbon.

The medical centers at Red Rock and Sunset Station will offer free medical visits, lab testing, generic prescriptions and other health services.

8 News Now spoke to Station Casinos Chief Operating Officer Bob Finch, who says this process started two years ago when they wanted to reignite their focus on family. He says little did they know just how important that focus would be this year.

“We kind of built the whole program around what they needed, not just for them, but it was very important for us to take care of their family members,” Finch explained. “If you can worry about your family at home and know that your significant other and your children are taken care of, it just makes everything more easy.”

He says they’d like to continue to expand these medical facilities to other properties. Another was planned at Texas Station, but since they haven’t opened that property yet, they haven’t built it.

Moving forward, Finch says the services inside the new facilities are just the beginning. Eventually, he’d like to add eye care and dental care.