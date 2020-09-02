Station Casinos breaks ground on 2 free clinics for company team members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos announced Tuesday that it was breaking ground on two new state-of-the-art health clinics. The free clinics available to all of the company’s team members will open at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and at Sunset Station Hotel & Casino.

They will be operated by Activate Healthcare. Station Casinos says the announcement comes as a continuation of the Company’s “Family Focused” health care plan that was launched earlier this year.

“Station Casinos is a family-run business, and our Team Members are like family to us, and that is why we’re always looking for ways to continue making our company an enjoyable and rewarding place to work. Our goal is to keep attracting the best candidates to the Station Casinos family,” said Bob Finch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Station Casinos. Mr. Finch added, “We are excited to be able to offer our Team Members and their families the convenience of an on-property, first-class medical center in their own community at zero cost. Our ‘Family Focused’ healthcare plan is truly benefiting our Team Members and by doing so, reaffirming our position as the best place to work in Las Vegas.”

Team Members and their family members enrolled in the healthcare plan will have timely access to free doctor visits, free lab work, and free generic drugs.

Since January 2020, Station Casinos says it has been pleased to offer a free healthcare plan to each of its Team Members that makes less than $41,600 in salary or $20.00 per hour annually. This benefit extends to the spouses and families of eligible Team Members.

At the same time, Station Casinos says it eliminated the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) deductible for all eligible Team Members. For salaried Team Members, a tiered system was implemented, making healthcare affordable based on the Team Member’s income.