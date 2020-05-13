Station Casinos begins testing employees for COVID-19 and antibodies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos has started testing all employees for COVID-19 before they return to work.

According to a news release:

All team members will receive both antigen and antibody COVID-19 tests before returning to work. The complimentary testing has commenced at six of the Company’s properties and will be processed in conjunction with MedicWest/AMR and Quest Diagnostics. The full cost of such testing will be paid by the Company, even if a team member is not enrolled in the Company’s health care plan. Station Casinos

The company will also be testing lease partners.

Station Casinos previously announced it will reopen its properties in phases. First to reopen will be its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire division properties, when permitted to do so by governmental authorities.

The company will assess the performance of those first-to-reopen properties before reopening its Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho properties.