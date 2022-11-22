LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos has unveiled plans for a new Wildfire Casino location in downtown Las Vegas.

The new casino is set to open in February in the 2700 block of Fremont Street.

A sportsbook and restaurants including IHOP and Tacos El Pastor will also be located inside.

On Tuesday, construction crews installed exterior signage on the building.

The 21,000-square-foot casino will also feature over 200 of the latest slot machines.

In September, the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted in favor of Losee Station a 705,000-square-foot Station Casinos resort that will be built on land near the 215 and Losee.

Station Casinos is also developing a resort in the southwest valley called Durango Station.

Station Casinos also announced it has plans to close the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall so that it can redevelop that site for a new resort.