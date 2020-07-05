Station Casinos and Red Rock Resorts President Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A titan in the Nevada gaming industry died Saturday while vacationing in Michigan. According to a release from Red Rock Resorts, President Richard Haskins passed away Saturday after a “watercraft accident.”

Haskins was the president of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos. According to the release, the Red Rock Resorts Board of Directors “expects to make further announcements regarding its plan of succession in the coming days.”

The release went on the say, “on behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Haskins family.”

Frank Fertitta, III, CEO and Chairman of the Red Rock Resorts Board of Directors, issued the following statement on behalf of the Company and Board of Directors:

“Words cannot express what Rich has meant to the Company and to me in the 25 years he has been with Station Casinos. He was a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all. It is very hard to imagine Station Casinos being the Company it is today without Rich. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his family and his loved ones.”