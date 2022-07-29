LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s been one year since Nevada State Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty.

The 46-year-old was hit by an impaired driver during a chase on the I-15, near Flamingo Road. Now, law enforcement agencies across the state are coming together to remember him and keep everyone safe on the road.

One year after Nevada State Patrol Trooper Micah May lost his life, his wife Joanna shared what she loved most about him.

‘’He was definitely my rock,” Joanna May said. “He was very funny, very witty, and extremely smart.”

Trooper may died in the line of duty on July 29, 2021. On Friday, family, friends, and law enforcement gathered to honor him and mark the start of an annual, statewide initiative.

Statewide initiative for State Trooper Micah May (Credit: KLAS)

Statewide initiative for State Trooper Micah May (Credit: KLAS)

Statewide initiative for State Trooper Micah May (Credit: KLAS)

Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman says the goal of the ‘May You Choose Not to Drive Impaired’ campaign is to get drivers who are under the influence off the road and keep others safe.

“His life was taken from us from an impaired driver, and so it’s just that much more special to us that we go out there and we save lives,” Wellman said. “Today is truly bittersweet, but the beauty in the tragedy is that we have all come together.”

All while remembering the man Micah May was behind the badge and supporting those, he cared for almost every single day.

He was an amazing husband and father,” Joanna May added. “I’m so grateful that Nevada Highway Patrol stuck to their guns and is there to help us when we need them.”

Joanna May kicked off the initiative by riding along to bust impaired drivers on the road. She also wore her last husband’s vest to honor him and said it was his passion to keep anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol off the road.