Statewide eviction moratorium deadline approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The statewide eviction moratorium will end in one week. Starting July 1, tenants will legally owe the rent they didn’t pay.

As we near the end of the moratorium, many people are still under financial stress due to COVID-19. A local attorney is encouraging tenants and landlords to communicate now to create a fair plan for everyone.

Some families are scrambling to figure out their next steps.

“I don’t really have the money right now for anywhere else to go,” said Roy Palmer. “It’s going to be rough.”

Palmer is still waiting to receive unemployment assistance. While his current property manager has been understanding, he’s worried his family will be kicked out.

“We just cross our fingers and hope it gets figured out soon,” said Palmer. “There’s going to be a lot of people on the streets.”

Attorney Thomas Fell of Fennemore Craig says now is the time for tenants and landlords to work together and find a solution.

“If you have a good tenant, whether it’s a resident or a business, and they’ve been a good tenant historically, and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t going forward, then absolutely you should work with them,” said Fell. “It makes economic sense. You need to think long term, not short term over the past couple months.”

If a landlord decides to evict one of their tenants, Fell says they should be prepared for that spot to not be filled immediately due to the economic climate.

8 News Now reached out to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Office to see if he plans to extend the moratorium. We have yet to hear back.

The governor will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and reopening plans tomorrow.