Gaming win for Nevada casinos in September was nearly $1.25B, marking the 19th consecutive month of a billion dollars or more. (AP File Photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state’s casinos had gaming wins of nearly $1.25 billion in September, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, marking the 19th consecutive month of a billion dollars or more in reported revenue.

In the agency’s monthly report, nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total of $1,248,849,025 for September, a 7.87% increase from September 2021 ($1.16 billion).

For the fiscal year (July 2022 through September 2022) gaming win has increased 2.42%, the control board said.

Strip casinos accounted for nearly $693 million, an 8.25% increase from September 2021, and downtown properties showed slightly more than $74 million, an increase of 1.6%.

Clark County casinos raked in $1.06 million overall, an increase of 5.56% from September of last year.

The state also collected $80,307,013 in percentage fees based on taxable revenue from September, a 10.11% increase from October 2021 ($72.9 million).