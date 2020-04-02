State workers urgently need COVID-19 safeguards, union says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Union officials representing state employees say it’s time for Nevada to ensure the safety of its workers as reports of COVID-19 exposure affect jobsites.

A standardized screening process for all staff and visitors who enter state facilities is one of the goals of AFSCME Local 4041 president Harry Schiffman, according to a Thursday news release. The union also wants further guidance on paid administrative leave as vulnerable workers continue to be denied this leave.

These requests, made on March 19, have not been answered by state government, the union said.

AFSCME — American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees — is affiliated with the AFL-CIO and represents about 1.4 million workers nationwide.

Recent reports of coronavirus cases at High Desert State Prison and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home have made the need to protect workers an urgent matter, the union says. The duties of many state employees are essential, but Nevada has failed in prioritizing the safety of its employees,” the news release said.

A Local 4041 representative said Thursday the union has about 6,000 Nevada employees in roles that include corrections officers, non-professional health care, professional health care and labor/custodial/maintenance jobs. In 2019, the union won the right for collective bargaining on behalf of 20,000 state workers.

“As the union for Nevada state employees, members of AFSCME Local 4041 are advocating for the safety of all state workers during this critical state of emergency around COVID-19,” said Schiffman, who works as an electrician at UNLV.

“When our communities need us in a time of crisis, public service workers show up and continue to provide vital services for Nevadans. It is in the best interest of our communities that state employees are provided with the appropriate safety precautions needed for these challenging times,” Schiffman said.