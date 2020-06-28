State workers demand Gov. Sisolak renegotiate working conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State employees held rallies across Nevada Saturday. They are protesting what they call Governor Sisolak’s “refusal to bargain with them” over changes to working conditions.

Under the collective bargaining law passed in 2019, Nevada state employees have the right negotiate over any changes to working conditions, including furloughs. They say the governor has not responded to numerous overtures from state employees and their union.

“The governor has made proposals to furlough state workers and freeze our pay and we have one collective bargaining,” said Harry Schiffman, president of AFSCME Local 4041. “We have earned the right to collective bargaining — a law that the governor has signed and to us he’s just being disrespectful because he will not sit down with us.”

AFSCME Local 4041 has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the state, citing the governor’s refusal to follow the negotiation obligations set forth in the 2019 law.