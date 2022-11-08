LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a brief outage, the internet was restored for state websites, including the secretary of state, DMV, that experienced an internet outage Tuesday.

The outage started before noon.

“State websites are back up and functional and I’m grateful for the quick work of the team. State employees will continue to monitor the situation,” Governor Steve Sisolak posted on Twitter.

The Nevada DMV posted on its Twitter page that all online and in-person services were interrupted by an outage on state-owned internet servers and transactions had been suspended. The sites began coming back online shortly after noon.

On Oct. 14, the Nevada DMV and some other state offices were closed due to a significant internet outage. The cause of the outage was a damaged fiber, according to the Nevada Department of Administration.