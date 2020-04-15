State treasurer and the speaker of the Nev. assembly hold tele-town hall to discuss local, state, federal resources for residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For Our Future Action Fund hosted a Tele-Town Hall Tuesday that featured Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine and Speaker of the Nevada Assembly Jason Frierson to discuss local, state, and federal resources available.

During the tele-town hall, Conine and Frierson answered questions about economic relief options for student loan borrowers, homeowners, and renters impacted by the COVID-19 state of emergency.

During the tele-town all, the Conine said the Nevada State Treasures’ office is working to take risks off the table and keep people in their homes. He said there’s a zero-tolerance policy for landlords still trying to evict during the governor’s moratorium on evictions.

Conine said his office is working with lenders to make sure they’re offering 90-day mortgage forbearance to homeowners. Conine said all homeowners have to do is reach out to lenders for assistance.

Conine said the state treasure’s office is also working to make sure once this is all over, homeowners will not face balloon payments or massive late fees.

Conine said for the next six months, interest rates on federal student loans have been reduced, which is helpful for anyone who has to stop making payments on student loans due to layoffs from coronavirus.

Anyone who has any questions can go to NVhelpresponse.nv.gov or send an email to Ask@nevada treasurer.gov.

Assemblyman Frierson expressed how he thought everyone in the state was doing thus far to slow the spread.

“I’m so proud of our state and everywhere on social media that we are seeing people step up,” Frierson said.

He also talked about how important it is that everyone continues practicing social distancing and washing our hands because it is working.

“The most forward thing I think we can do is to keep doing what we’re doing,” Frierson said.

He said we have to do it for our state, our grandparents, and all of the people who are the most vulnerable.

When asked about the stimulus money and how much will come to Nevada, Conine said, $1.25 billion will come into Nevada for CARE’s response, which is PPE’s, ventilators, etc.

According to Frierson, this money is specifically to help the state address COVID-19 expenses. The money will also go toward business recovery and county recovery. Las Vegas and Clark County can apply to get the amount of funding they need.

The question of 15-minute test kits for coronavirus and whether we will receive them was also brought up. According to Frierson and Conine, it doesn’t look like the state is having any luck on that end.

“We are nationally experiencing a problem of getting the federal government to help out,” said Frierson.

“We have received zero of these tests from the government till this day,” said Conine.

The issue that a lot of people are facing when logging on to Nevada’s unemployment website was addressed, and Frierson said they are working to make things better, but he also said, “Every state in the union has an unemployment system issue right now. This just isn’t a Nevada thing.”

Frierson and Conine also said that there is no set timeline for when Nevada’s economy will reopen, but that Gov. Sisolak will depend on the advice of medical experts to make that decision.’

“We are not doing our state a favor if we open too soon, and we have a second layer of an outbreak,” Frierson said.

One final point made in the tele-town hall was how important it is for everyone to complete the U.S. census report. It takes 10 minutes, and you can fill it out online at My2020Census.gov.