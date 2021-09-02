State to consider vaccine mandate to protect vulnerable populations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Staff and contracted employees working in state facilities that deal with vulnerable populations could soon be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to keep their job.

The Nevada Board of Health has scheduled a meeting for Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. to discuss a vaccine mandate for those state workers and a timeline to implement it. It would impact employees at licensed health care facilities, state correctional centers, and state facilities for detaining children. The jobs impacted fall under the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the Nevada Department of Corrections and would only impact employees in certain programs.

In early August, Gov. Steve Sisolak requested that his Medical Advisory Team review vaccinating specific workgroups and the team recommended a vaccination requirement for those who work with vulnerable populations.