State teachers required to conduct distance learning with students; virtual classrooms pose some challenges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distance learning is in full effect in the state of Nevada. Some teachers started conducting distance learning with students last week, while others set up their digital classrooms over the weekend.

“I set up my classroom. I did it early this morning, even before I was on contract time,” said Shelly Lynn Marshall, a teacher in the Clark County School District.

In an effort to continue practicing social distancing, Marshall sent 8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond video of her using a home office so that she can virtually teach her English students at Escobedo Middle School.

“Every teacher in every school is a little different, but my school is, we take our third-period class, and we contact all those kids,” Marshall said.

Marshall’s first task before getting into assignments is to coordinate with students.

“First, we want to ask ‘are you here? Are you safe? Are you well, do you have any questions’ because we think if we provide the workload right away, [it] may be a bit too much.”

Marshall says she knows the digital divide makes it difficult because she says roughly half of her students don’t have computers at home.

It’s an issue CCSD Superintendent Doctor Jesus Jara acknowledged during the emergency board meeting of trustees on Monday.

“Districts have spent five to six years developing a digital implementation that I’m being asked to do in over a week,” Dr. Jara said.

According to Marshall, she and other teachers plan to keep their lesson plans simple.

“We’re putting it out lightly at first. We can put out some reading comprehension and some writing activities, but again it’s not graded,” Marshall said.

Marshall primarily teaches English and will only post assignments related to that.

She plans to direct students to CCSD’s website to access other state standard assignments