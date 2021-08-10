State suspends licenses of doctor, assistant at Vida Spa in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A doctor and a physician’s assistant working at a Las Vegas spa have had their medical licenses suspended following violations related to drugs used for anesthesia and sedation.

The violations occurred at Vida Spa, located at 3225 S Rainbow Blvd #206, which is not a permitted or accredited surgical facility, according to a Tuesday news release from the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners in Reno.

Dr. Maryanne DeForest Phillips and PA Tammy Lynn Hankins are accused of administering propofol during invasive surgical procedures.

Phillips administered propofol to at least 72 patients, and is also accused of falsifying patient records to conceal her actions, according to the board.

An investigation of Vida Spa resulted in allegations of 53 violations involving Hankins, including charges of “Unlicensed Practice of Medicine, Malpractice, Fraudulent, Illegal, Unauthorized and Otherwise Inappropriate Prescribing of Controlled Substances, Illegal Injection of Botox and Dermal Fillers, and the Administration of Conscious Sedation at an Unaccredited and Unpermitted Facility, among other charges.”

Propofol is used in sedation and anesthesia. The drug made headlines when pop star Michael Jackson died. Jackson’s trial revealed Dr. Conrad Murray administered propofol to Jackson shortly before he died.

Phillips and Hankins will each have the opportunity for a hearing to address the board’s allegations.

“Both the unlicensed practice of medicine and the performance of invasive and potentially dangerous surgical procedures at unaccredited facilities is a growing problem in Nevada,” said Edward O. Cousineau, executive director of the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners. “Unsuspecting patients are being harmed, some sustaining life-threating injuries and infections. The IC’s recent filings in these cases, while only allegations at this point, reflect the Board’s serious concern regarding these ongoing dangers to public safety.”