State superintendent gets a first-hand look at schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Johne Ebert, is on a statewide listening tour and wants to know what is or isn’t working in local schools.

She stopped by Southeast Career Technical Academy in the southeast valley Friday morning. This particular school is in the middle of an expansion to add 55 new classrooms.

Ebert, who was appointed to her job in April, talked with high school students at the academy near Russell Road and Mountain Vista Street.

The Clark County School District campus offers 12 technical programs. Students graduate debt free and ready to join the workforce right away.

“I’ve been blessed that I’m familiar with the Clark County School District but this building is much different than it was even five years ago. And so it’s good to know that we are keeping up with the shifts in industry. We want to make sure children are ready when they leave our school buildings, when they have a diploma that they’re ready and they have options,” Ebert said.

There are more than 1,900 students at Southeast Career Technical Academy. The school has programs in culinary, cosmetology, and digital media.

The state superintendent will be in Las Vegas for two days, touring several campuses in Clark County.