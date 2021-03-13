State Senators propose bill to ditch time changes in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s one of those topics that everyone seems to have an opinion on — that is whether to keep or do away with Daylight Saving Time.

“We are either losing an hour of sleep or gaining an hour of sleep and what is the point,” said local Crista Vining. “To remember when to change our clocks back. Just let it be one standard time.

Now, Nevada State Senators Joe Hardy and Pete Goicoechea have proposed Senate Bill 153, in which our state would ditch the idea of setting our clocks back or forward and just stick to one standard time year-round.

Senator Hardy is a firm believer in this bill because data shows changing sleeping schedules can harm not only our health but the economy.

“We know that the economy does better when there is daylight, so economy is one, but also, the medical, physiological makeup that we have. Our body clock does not like to change time,” said Senator Hardy.

The bill would have Nevada adopt either Pacific Daylight Time or Pacific Standard Time year-round, depending on what California does, to keep time zones standardized throughout the region.

Both senators say they believe an extra hour of daylight in the evening would benefit restaurants, reduce crime and allow students to be more active with outdoor school activities.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states to set clocks to standard time permanently, but similar bills have been passed in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Five states are needed in order to make this a federal law.