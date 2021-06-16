Standoff between shooting suspect and NHP ends on Northern Nevada highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting suspect is in custody but State Route 278 from Eureka to Carlin in Northern Nevada remains closed in both directions following an hours-long standoff.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, someone in a white van opened fire around 10 a.m. in a construction zone striking a worker. Nevada Highway Patrol pursued the van and exchanged gunfire with the suspect who then began a standoff with NHP on State Route 278.

The NDOT worker, who was alert and conscious on the scene, was transported to the hospital.

NHP took the suspect into custody around just before 1:30 p.m. but there is still an active scene in the area and an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff on State Route 278 at mile marker 27 in Eureka County. This is still an active scene and an ongoing investigation. Please continue to utilize alternate routes and avoid the area. — NHP NC East (@NHPNCEast) June 16, 2021

State Route 278 is closed from US50 to Interstate 80.