LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The road to Lee Canyon is closed Friday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Lee Canyon Road, also known as State Route 156, is closed “from Mile Marker 0 to Deer Creek Rd. (SR-158)” was posted on NDOT’s Twitter account at 6:15 a.m. No other details about the closure were given.

NDOT’s website is also showing the closure.

Nevada Department of Transportation map is showing State Route 156 is closed from State Route 158 to Lee Canyon. (Credit: NDOT)

Lee Canyon was closed to the public on Tuesday so crews could do snow safety work including avalanche mitigation. The ski and snowboard resort reopened on Wednesday.

Lee Canyon’s website said Friday is expected to be a “beautiful bluebird day” with temperatures between 32 to 43 degrees.

You can check NDOT’s road conditions map at this link.

The resort is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. but if you are planning to go there, you might want to make sure the road has reopened.