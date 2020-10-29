State returns $28M in unclaimed property to Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada has returned $28.5 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state treasurer’s office, it undertook a special initiative last year to connect individuals and organizations with missing money and property, especially during the pandemic.

The office worked with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation through a special inter-agency program to help people who were filing for unemployment benefits receive their unclaimed property.

Thus far, the inter-agency program has processed and approved claims valued at over $1.4 million. Additional claims valued at $1.2 million, whose owners have been notified, remain outstanding.

“As Nevadans face uncertain economic times, we are working as hard as we can to connect them with their unclaimed property,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “All Nevadans should visit our website to see if they have unclaimed property which is owed to them. Many properties can be claimed online.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with the Treasurer’s Office to connect Nevadans who are currently out-of-work with additional funds to help them pay their bills,” said DETR Director Elisa Cafferata. “We are hopeful that we can continue to identify more claimants who are owed these funds over the coming months.”

The treasurer’s office has approved 29,592 claims totaling $28.5 million making it the highest number of claims approved and the largest amount of unclaimed property ever returned during a 30-week period.

There is currently more the $910 million in unclaimed property belonging to individuals, heirs and businesses who have, at some point in time, resided or did business in Nevada.

You can check this link to see if you have an unclaimed property.