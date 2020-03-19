State reports 95 COVID-19 cases, launches online tracker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Thursday, Nevada has 95 reported cases of COVID-19, according to a Nevada state website tracking the virus. It was one week ago today that the state’s first case was reported in Clark County.

The Nevada Health Response Center announced a new feature launched Thursday on NVHealthResponse.nv.gov. A COVID-19 dashboard keeps track of Nevada’s cases as well as the number of people who have been tested. It also breaks down gender, age and the places people were tested. It shows that 1,721 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The dashboard was developed by Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics to keep information in one central location.

“I am proud of our state’s strong partnerships which allowed us to gather the data that the Office of Analytics has used to create this comprehensive tool,” said State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “The COVID-19 dashboard will provide much-needed updates and information on individuals who have been tested which benefits all Nevada communities as we strive to mitigate the spread of this illness.”

The page will be updated with new numbers daily, Tuesday through Saturday, which aligns with nationwide updates posted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site.