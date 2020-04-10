Clark County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting four new deaths in Clark County as of Friday morning, and 2,144 new coronavirus cases.

The state of Nevada also just updated its website a second time Friday morning and is now showing 128 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The number of statewide deaths has not been updated yet and still stands at 86.

Nevada surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases just this week.

And Southern Nevada’s positive tests reached 2,009 in Wednesday morning’s report, only 8 days after passing 1,000. Washoe County is at 326 positive tests.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County increased by 135 in the past 24 hours.

So far, the state has tested more than 22,000 people for the virus.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY: Two new deaths were reported Thursday by the Washoe County Health District. Total COVID-19 cases in the county have now reached 363 — 37 more than Wednesday’s report. And 25 people are hospitalized in the county, with 38 people classified as “recovered.”

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s — both with underlying health conditions — were the COVID-19 patients who died on Thursday.

ELKO COUNTY: Two new positive tests for COVID-19 involve a man in his 30s who is a close contact of another confirmed positive case, and a man in his 60s who also is a close contact of another confirmed positive case. Elko County now has a total of 11 reports of positive tests, and three people have recovered. Elko County is the only county besides Clark and Washoe to report a COVID-19 death.

CARSON CITY: Two new positive tests for COVID-19 included a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s. Carson City has had a total of 16 positive tests. Both are self-isolating at home.

LYON COUNTY: Two new cases involve a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s. Both are self-isolating at home. Lyon County has reported a total of 6 positive tests for COVID-19.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY: Two new positive tests were reported late Wednesday in Humboldt County. There are now 16 COVID-19 cases there — the third-highest total in Nevada. Four patients are hospitalized, and 10 are self-isolating at home.

The two new cases involve a resident in his 60s, and a man in his 20s who is from another state.

LINCOLN COUNTY: Previous reports of a positive test in Lincoln County were inaccurate. There are currently no positive tests for COVID-19 in the county. A dashboard that went online Tuesday had been showing a single case, but there are no positive tests. Keep up-to-date with this information maintained by the Grover C. Dils Medical Center.

See more reports from Wednesday

Current information in Nevada, monitored by 8NewsNow: