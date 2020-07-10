State releases list of 7 counties, including Clark County, where bars must close

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada released a list of the counties where bars, pubs, taverns, distilleries, breweries and wineries — that don’t serve food — must close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

It’s Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest directive to slow the spread of COVID-19 following recent increases in new cases and hospitalizations.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced the elevated disease transmission criteria for determining whether a county must revert back to Phase 1.

The criteria is as follows:

this is the total number of cases diagnosed as positive and reported over a two-week period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000 to control for varying populations in counties. Counties with a case rate higher than 100 will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria. Test Positivity: this is the total number of cases diagnosed as positive averaged over a 7-day period, with a 7-day lag, divided by the number of people living in the county. Counties that have a case rate higher than 25 and a test positivity rate higher than 7 percent will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria.

The following counties are impacted:

Clark County (Criteria two and three)

Elko County (Criteria two and three)

Humboldt County (Criteria one and three)

Lander County (Criteria two and three)

Lyon (Criteria one and three)

Nye County (Criteria one, two, and three)

Washoe County (Criteria two and three)

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the counties will be reevaluated on July 24 and must show positive trends out of two of the three risk criteria to be allowed to reopen. The counties must also submit a reopening plan to the state for approval.