State program to provide grants for 1,000 families of children living with disabilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak and Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine are launching a first-in-the-nation grant program designed to help children with disabilities and their families.

“Due to school closures and the transition to distance learning, many students in special education programs lost access to vital programs and services to which they were entitled,” Governor Steve Sisolak said.

Excited to start my morning with Treasurer @ZConine as we launch the Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) Grant program. A special thank you to @ErikJimenezNV for his tireless work. pic.twitter.com/hDA1oJvu5j — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 25, 2021

The Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) grant program is designed to help families who have children with disabilities pay for several expenses, such as education, transportation, housing, and assisted technology. These $5,000 grants were approved by the state legislature.

The program is using $5-million-dollars of American Rescue Plan funding to help families who qualify, and they do not have to pay it back.

Eligibility requirements are listed at this link.