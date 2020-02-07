State politicians, Democrats respond to President Trump’s direction on Yucca Mountain

FILE – In this July 14, 2018, file photo, a sign warns of a falling danger on the crest of Yucca Mountain during a congressional tour near Mercury, Nev. Nevada’s governor and congressional delegation say recent earthquakes should make the U.S. Energy Department look again at seismic risks at a site eyed as the place to bury the nation’s nuclear waste, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada state politicians and Democrats are responding to President Donald Trump’s new direction on the Yucca Mountain repository project. The initiative would bring a nuclear waste dump to Nevada.

“Nevada, I hear you on Yucca Mountain, and my Administration will RESPECT you! Congress and previous Administrations have long failed to find lasting solutions — my Administration is committed to exploring innovative approaches — I’m confident we can get it done!” he said.

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid was among the first to respond:

“Yucca Mountain is dead and will remain dead. This has been true for a long, long time. Donald Trump finally realizing this, changing his position to take credit for its demise will not change that fact. I’m glad he has finally seen the light.”

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Tweeted her response:

“President Trump, I look forward to working with you on this critical for Nevada and ensuring your budget doesn’t include any funding to restart the failed Yucca Mountain project that a majority of Nevadans reject, regardless of party.”

Senator Jacky Rosen stated since the beginning of her stint in Congress, she’s urged the Trump Administration to end efforts for Yucca Mountain funding:

“From the very beginning of my time in Congress, I have urged this Administration to put an end to efforts that would fund Yucca Mountain. While I am relieved to hear that President Trump has heard the voices of Nevadans across the state who have long opposed Yucca Mountain and is not planning to include it in his budget this year, unlike previous years, the work continues.”

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a statement, as well, reading:

“My dad used to say ‘don’t just tell me what you value, show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.’ Well, Mr. President, your budget included $116 million to restart the Yucca Mountain process. That means a lot more to Nevadans than more of your empty promises on Twitter. The only promise worth making to the people of Nevada is one that ensures absolutely no dumping of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. Under a Bide Administration, there would be absolutely zero dumping of nuclear waste in Nevada.”

Nevada congressional leaders and the state have worked to keep the dump out of Nevada via a legal battle and vows to fight against the measure.