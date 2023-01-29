LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday on U.S. 95 about 15 miles north of Searchlight.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle rollover near mile marker 34 on U.S. 95 shortly after 5 a.m., where a man driving a black Nissan sedan was pronounced dead.

In a news release, police said the Nissan was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver “overcorrected the vehicle’s steering, causing it to rotate counterclockwise.”

State Police are investigating a rollover crash on U.S. 95 outside of Searchlight early Saturday that killed the driver of a black Nissan sedan. (Nevada State Police)

The car continued to rotate and entered the center dirt median where it overturned and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash.