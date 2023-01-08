LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police closed southbound Interstate 11 in Henderson early Sunday morning to investigate a fatal crash.

In a tweet at 5:44 a.m., the State Police Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said all travel lanes on I-11 at East Horizon Drive were closed and traffic was being diverted to Auto Show Drive. The crash happened just north of the East Horizon Drive exit, State Police said.

At about 10:45 a.m., State Police in a traffic update on Twitter said the interstate had reopened.

Motorists were not able to access I-11 from the 215 Beltway eastbound ramp, the Lake Mead westbound ramp and the Auto Show Drive southbound ramp, the tweet said.

No other information was immediately available.