State planning budget reductions in response to COVID-19 economic impact

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak informed state leaders the Governor’s Finance Office will be working with their agencies to find areas for potential reduction in budgets due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy.

Sisolak sent a letter to State of Nevada directors, executive directors and administrators.

The letter’s most important point is potential reductions will prioritize Nevada’s resources to protect the health of citizens and workers on the front lines.

Gov. Sisolak stated in a press release:

“With the near total shutdown of businesses during the COVID-19 response, including the gaming industry that makes up the lifeblood of our State’s economy, it is inevitable that this unexpected drop in revenue will force the State of Nevada to make tough budget choices in order to continue protecting the health and safety of our citizens.

Not unlike every other Nevadan or small business impacted by this economic reality, the State needs to begin the process of looking at its own budget and making hard, thoughtful decisions. Nevadans have overcome many obstacles in recent years, and I am confident we can all make it through this together and lead our economy and our State back from these challenging times.”

According to the release, cuts will not be made to all sectors. The state is merely looking to conserve resources.

In Sisolak’s letter, he writes, “I cannot, and I will not, cut the budgets of those agencies that provide necessary resources for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.”