State, officials making plans to slow uptick of COVID-19 cases in Las Vegas’ Hispanic community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state of Nevada, but in the southern part of the state on the east side of Las Vegas, an area heavily populated with the Latinos, continues to see a large number of cases. Experts say they’re seeing an uptick in the Hispanic community as a whole.

State and local officials say they’re planning to do something about it, including getting more testing sites added to the east side, which has only seen mobile units thus far.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the Hispanic population accounts for 35 percent of all cases in southern Nevada.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz says the data shows this area is struggling with the virus.

“There hasn’t been a lot of aid rendered to a lot of pockets of poverty in our community,” Diaz said.

From passing out masks to informing the public, this week, Diaz, along with other community leaders plan to launch a campaign called “Estas en Tus Mano,” which means “It’s In Your Hands.” in English.

The organizers of the campaign will work to establish a testing site and increase awareness, especially with the youth.

“When we live in multigenerational households where grandma, grandpa, mom, and dad are over 65 the likely hood of surviving COVID decreases,” Diaz said.

The state has also recently hired more Spanish speaking contact tracers.

“We are doing everything possible to outreach effectively to that community, and we will be implementing things in the very near future that will do a good job in that,” said a state official during a news conference over the phone.

When it comes to the campaign being launched, officials with Councilwoman Diaz’s office say they hope to pass out masks and informational material this week. Permanent testing sites will also be announced soon.