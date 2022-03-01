LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday and started by addressing the tensions overseas between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden also tackled the issue of inflation across the U.S. as the coronavirus begins to fade.

Local leaders were quick to issue their remarks following the president’s address in Washington.

Congresswoman Dina Titus of Nevada’s First District issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union address:

Southern Nevada was hit hard during this pandemic. At its peak, unemployment in Nevada was the highest in the country and in the history of our state. This was led by Las Vegas where unemployment reached over 33%, levels not seen since the Great Depression. Just a year into President Biden’s presidency, Democrats have once again proven to be up to the challenge of digging the country out of a mess left by a Republican administration. Through rescue efforts, we have provided stimulus checks to millions of working families, administered vaccines to 2.2 million Nevadans, put children back in schools safely, and delivered assistance to keep local bars, restaurants, and businesses open. Rep. Dina Titus, NV

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto also touched on the president’s remarks by describing the challenges the pandemic added to Nevadans over the past two years.

This evening, I was proud to attend President Biden’s first State of the Union address, where he laid out the challenges and opportunities facing the United States. We’ve made incredible progress combating the pandemic, getting Nevadans back to work, and supporting our infrastructure, but there is more to do. My focus in the Senate will continue to be on helping middle-class Nevadans by creating good-paying jobs, bringing down costs, and ensuring that families have access to affordable housing and health care. Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Senator

Tonight, President Biden opened his speech by reiterating the United States’ and our allies’ unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against Russia’s unprovoked attack on their country. We must continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they bravely fight for their country, and we must swiftly and severely punish Putin and the Kremlin. Back at home, I was glad to hear that President Biden is focused on cutting costs for hardworking families. Despite the remarkable gains we have made in ending the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing prices on groceries and gas continue to affect families who are still struggling. We must address this strain on families, and the President laid out his plan for cutting costs for everyday expenses, most importantly for prescription drugs, strengthening our supply chains and growing American manufacturing, promoting fair competition by cracking down on corruption and price gouging, and eliminating barriers to good-paying jobs. I was happy that President Biden discussed how we are getting back to normal and putting this pandemic behind us, in no small part because of the American Rescue Plan. Southern Nevada has made great strides in our recovery, thanks to Nevadans’ resiliency and smart investments to help keep families and businesses afloat. There’s no doubt that we’re in a much sounder place than we were at the start of this pandemic. Unemployment in southern Nevada has fallen to 6%, down from a pandemic high of 34%, thousands of businesses have kept their doors open, local governments were able to maintain basic services, like fire and police, and gaming revenues were at a record level in 2021. Those results speak for themselves. Rep. Susie Lee, NV

As @POTUS laid out tonight, we need to continue working in a bipartisan way to support families by addressing the student mental health crisis & protecting our veterans’ health. I’m also ready to find more ways to lower everyday costs & deliver for Nevadans. #SOTU — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) March 2, 2022

On Wednesday, the president and vice-president will take the administration’s message on the road with trips to Wisconsin and North Carolina.