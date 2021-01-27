State of the City: North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee holds ‘great expectations’ for 2021

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the 25th annual virtual “State of the City” address, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee stressed how extraordinary his city is and touted the milestones reached in the last year, despite the pandemic.

The mayor claims the city has been a model for their response to the pandemic as it spent federal funds effectively to help the local economy.

Mayor Lee noted in the address that, before the pandemic, the residential market was matching demands of the southwest valley.

Another economic milestone he said is the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s decision to develop 18 miles of new water line and 40 miles of sewage infrastructure.

“2021 is going to be a great year. We have great expectations for the city of North Las Vegas because of what we have put in place. No doubt there will be challenges, but we will move forward,” said Mayor Lee.

The city also has three new industrial parks planned along the pipeline route that will translate into more jobs.

City leaders also highlighted their launch of the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy, as well as a renovated fire station that will operate as “The Harbor” and serve families in need.