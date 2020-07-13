State of Nevada releases detailed look at federal funding received to date to help battle COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak released Monday a detailed look at federal funding that has flowed into Nevada so far to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal funding has been distributed throughout Nevada from the CARES Act to address public health needs and to fund state and local government programs for children, families, seniors, law enforcement, and health care providers.

Part of that funding includes an estimated $1 billion that has or will be distributed directly to entities within Nevada, including health care providers and community health services, and for programs offered through state and local governments to date.

According to the document released by Governor Sisolak’s office, some of the highlights of these allocations include:

• $241 million in direct cash payments to Medicare providers in the State of Nevada to assist in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• $88 million in grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be used for enhanced testing and contact tracing of coronavirus cases in Nevada.

• $70 million to health care providers and community health services across Nevada to address costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

• $32 million in funding for Nevada’s Child Care and Development Block Grant to help ensure Nevada families have child care options during this public health crisis.

• $30 million to fund Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA).

• $8 million to help meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities as communities implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The grants will fund services including home-delivered meals, care in the home, respite care, and other support to families and caregivers.

• $7.3 million to help state, local, and tribal law enforcement to respond to the coronavirus. Allowable projects and purchases include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), hiring, supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer), training, travel expenses, and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

Check the file below to read more about where the money was allocated.

Outside the CARES Act, Nevada has received over $100,000,000 in federal appropriations and grant funding since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis to support Nevada’s frontline workers and vital safety net programs.

Nevada also received a direct allocation under the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) established under the CARES Act, Title V of $1.25 billion.

After distributing money to local governments, per guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the final amount left to the State for direct spending totaled $687.5 million.

The CRF funds come with certain spending restrictions and cannot be used to backfill budget holes. So far, the State has used the money to support the immediate public health response, respond to the secondary effects of the COVID-19 emergency, and reimburse certain eligible state costs.

“I am proud of our agencies for their responsible use of these federal funds to respond to the pandemic and provide assistance to Nevadans. As we continue our statewide response to the COVID-19 crisis, I look forward to strong collaboration on the final use of the funds,” said Gov. Sisolak. “These funds have proved incredibly valuable for Nevada’s response to the public health crisis, but due to certain restrictions on this funding, we are unable to use the funds to backfill the State’s budget shortfall and protect critical services provided to Nevadans. As Governor, I continue to strongly advocate for the federal government to provide more flexible funding going forward.”

The document attached to this article lays out priorities for the remaining CRF funds, including providing funding for Nevada’s health care system during the ongoing response and helping Nevada’s education system prepare for the upcoming school year.