State of Nevada launches website to address climate change

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak launched a new initiative Monday morning that focuses on the states efforts to deal with climate change and serve as a resource for Nevadans seeking information.

“I am proud to lead Nevada’s effort to take aggressive, needed action on climate change in our great state through my new Nevada Climate Initiative,” said Governor Sisolak. “Tackling climate change will require continued action on multiple fronts, and we all must be part of the solution.”

Nevadans are being encouraged to take part in virtual listening sessions on the climateaction.nv.gov website and fill out surveys on a variety of topics including clean transportation policies, energy-efficient homes and buildings, renewable energy and more.

The state is working toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to website, Las Vegas and Reno are among the fastest warming cities in the U.S.

The State Climate Strategy will provide the needed framework for Nevada policymakers to evaluate the alignment of various climate policies and programs with the timelines and benchmarks necessary for Nevada to achieve greenhouse gas emission reduction goals established by the Legislature in 2019 and reinforced in the Governor’s Climate EO and Nevada’s membership in the U.S. Climate Alliance.

“The growing effects of climate change are already being felt in all corners of the Silver State, impacting our collective public health, threatening our natural landscapes and limited water resources, and challenging the vibrancy of our communities and economy. For the sake of our future, and our children’s future, we must take bold action to stem the negative impacts of climate change while moving quickly to capture the economic benefits of creating sustainable communities throughout Nevada,” Gov Sisolak said.

To learn more about the State of Nevada Climate Initiative, visit climateaction.nv.gov and follow @NevClimate on Facebook and Twitter using #NevClimateAction.