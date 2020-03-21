State of Nevada grants 90-day license and registration extensions

CARSON CITY, Nev (KLAS) — Due to closures forced by the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Sisolak and the Nevada DMV are issuing an automatic 90-day extension for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and other DMV documents.

Extensions are granted for any DMV document that has an expiration date of March 16 through April 30. This includes all types of driver’s licenses and ID cards, vehicle registrations and movement permits, DMV business licenses and Motor Carrier credentials. The extension does not include vehicle liability insurance or SR-22 requirements.

“This extension provides some reassurance to Nevada drivers that, while the DMV continues to conduct business online, any processing delays caused by the DMV physical office closures will not result in penalties for expired driver’s licenses, registration, or other DMV documents in the near future,” said Gov. Sisolak. “We will continue to explore and implement creative solutions to relieve some of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Many of the transactions can be made online. For a full list of what you can do online, CLICK HERE.