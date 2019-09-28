State of Nevada celebrates 3rd annual Public Lands Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today marks National Public Lands Day, and a little wind didn’t stop anyone from heading outside to celebrate at some of Nevada’s loveliest spots.

One of these locations is Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. Officials invited the public out to the 3rd annual Public Lands Day celebration with a goal to encourage people to support and conserve Nevada’s natural landscape.

Guests were able to enjoy all the activities the park offers fee-free thanks to Governor Steve Sisolak, who declared free access to public lands for the day.

3rd annual Public Lands Day

Sisolak attended the event and commented on the area’s rich history as Paiute land.

“People have to realize we are on sacred lands right now. This was Paiute land; it is sacred land for that matter,” he said. “I think it’s important that we treat it well, and we get the message out to the generations that our lands are important to us. Our environment is important to us. We only have one.”

Several families explored and played games, and some grabbed pictures with Mojava the tortoise. It was a beautiful day well-spent with a message well-received by all.

Mojava the tortoise at the 3rd annual Public Lands Day

To top things off, Sisolak signed a proclamation to honor our state’s public lands.